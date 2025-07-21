Logo
Logo

Business

Musk's X denies French allegations of fraudulent data extraction, algorithm abuse
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Musk's X denies French allegations of fraudulent data extraction, algorithm abuse

Musk's X denies French allegations of fraudulent data extraction, algorithm abuse

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and the X logo are seen in this illustration taken January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

21 Jul 2025 04:53PM (Updated: 21 Jul 2025 05:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Elon Musk's social media platform X said on Monday it denied all allegations made by French authorities over manipulation of its algorithm and "fraudulent data extraction," adding that it has not acceded to the demands made in a French criminal investigation.

"French authorities have requested access to X’s recommendation algorithm and real-time data about all user posts on the platform in order for several “experts” to analyze the data and purportedly “uncover the truth” about the operation of the X platform," X said, adding that they denied the demands since they "have a legal right to do."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement