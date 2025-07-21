Musk's X denies French allegations of fraudulent data extraction, algorithm abuse

Elon Musk's social media platform X said on Monday it denied all allegations made by French authorities over manipulation of its algorithm and "fraudulent data extraction," adding that it has not acceded to the demands made in a French criminal investigation.

"French authorities have requested access to X’s recommendation algorithm and real-time data about all user posts on the platform in order for several “experts” to analyze the data and purportedly “uncover the truth” about the operation of the X platform," X said, adding that they denied the demands since they "have a legal right to do."