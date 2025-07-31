Logo
Musk's xAI to sign EU's AI code of practice
Musk's xAI to sign EU's AI code of practice

FILE PHOTO: xAI logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo

31 Jul 2025 04:31PM
Elon Musk's xAI on Thursday said it will sign the European Union's code of practice, which aims to help companies comply with the bloc's landmark artificial intelligence rules.

Source: Reuters
