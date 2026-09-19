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NASA in talks for Boeing’s Starliner to handle new missions, WSJ reports
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Business

NASA in talks for Boeing’s Starliner to handle new missions, WSJ reports

NASA in talks for Boeing’s Starliner to handle new missions, WSJ reports

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is seen before the opening of the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 13, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

19 Sep 2026 03:35AM (Updated: 19 Sep 2026 03:40AM)
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Sept 18 : NASA is in talks with Boeing about using the aerospace manufacturer’s Starliner vehicle to handle new missions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Source: Reuters
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