NBCUniversal, Amazon strike deal to bring Peacock to Prime Video Channels

LOS ANGELES :Comcast-owned NBCUniversal, and Amazon have reached a deal to bring the ad-free version of Peacock to Prime Video Channels, the first time the streaming service has been offered as part of the online retailer's package of digital channels.

The Prime Video Channels deal is one element of a broader distribution agreement that will give consumers continued access to the Peacock app on Amazon's Fire TV streaming video platform, the renewed ability to buy or rent Universal Pictures movies through Prime Video, or watch Prime Video on Comcast's Xfinity X1 devices.

Comcast President Mike Cavanagh hailed the Amazon agreement as "expanding exposure" to NBCUniversal's content.

Amazon has positioned Prime Video as a one-stop entertainment destination, where consumers can stream original series such as "The Boys" or "The Summer I Turned Pretty," watch live sports, including the NFL's "Thursday Night Football", the NBA, and NASCAR, and access third-party streaming services, including HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Paramount+.

NBCUniversal's Peacock Premium Plus will broaden the professional sports offerings available through Prime Video, providing streaming access to NBC's "Sunday Night Football" games, Premier League soccer, and live coverage of the Olympics.

For media partners like NBCUniversal, Prime Video Channels offers a broad new platform to promote its $16.99 a month Peacock Premium Plus service to millions of potential subscribers.

Peacock has a total of 41 million subscribers, making it dramatically smaller than its peers. Losses at the division narrowed to $101 million in the second quarter, from $348 million a year earlier.

If successful, the Amazon Prime Video Channels deal will serve as a template for deals with other third-party streaming distributors, according to one person familiar with NBCUniversal's strategy.

(Editing by Rod Nickel)