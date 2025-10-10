Logo
Nearly 90% of Japan households expect prices to rise a year from now, survey shows
A man looks at a shop at the Ameyoko shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

10 Oct 2025 12:59PM (Updated: 10 Oct 2025 01:05PM)
TOKYO :Nearly 90 per cent of Japanese households expect prices to rise a year from now, the central bank's quarterly survey for September showed on Friday.

The ratio, at 88.0 per cent, was higher than 85.1 per cent in the previous poll, the survey showed, in a sign of broadening inflationary pressure that may keep alive market expectations of a near-term interest rate hike.

Of the households polled, 84.8 per cent expected prices to rise five years from now, up from 83.1 per cent in the previous survey.

The quarterly survey is among key data the Bank of Japan scrutinises for clues on how rising food costs are affecting households' inflation expectations.

Source: Reuters
