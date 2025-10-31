Netflix announces ten-for-one forward stock split

Netflix on Thursday announced a ten-for-one forward stock split plan of its common stock, making the company's shares more affordable for retail investors.

Netflix's shares, which have gained more than 360 per cent over the past three years, were up 3 per cent at $1,123.49 in extended trading.

Each shareholder of the company will receive nine additional shares for each share held, after close of trading on Nov 10. Trading is expected to begin on a split adjusted basis at market open on November 17, the company said.