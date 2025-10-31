Logo
Netflix announces ten-for-one forward stock split
Netflix announces ten-for-one forward stock split

FILE PHOTO: Netflix logo is pictured at a premiere for the 4th and final season of the television series "The Umbrella Academy" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 5, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

31 Oct 2025 04:41AM
Netflix on Thursday announced a ten-for-one forward stock split plan of its common stock, making the company's shares more affordable for retail investors.

Netflix's shares, which have gained more than 360 per cent over the past three years, were up 3 per cent at $1,123.49 in extended trading.

Each shareholder of the company will receive nine additional shares for each share held, after close of trading on Nov 10. Trading is expected to begin on a split adjusted basis at market open on November 17, the company said.

Source: Reuters
