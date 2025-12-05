Netflix to buy Warner Bros Discovery's studios, streaming unit for US$72 billion

LOS ANGELES: Netflix on Friday (Dec 5) agreed to buy Warner Bros Discovery's TV, film studios and streaming division for US$72 billion, a deal that would hand control of one of Hollywood's most prized and oldest assets to the streaming pioneer.

The deal represents a dramatic plot twist for Netflix, which rewrote the Hollywood script, upending how and when consumers watch movies and television shows. Suddenly, it has become the thing it disrupted - a mainstream studio.

"I know some of you are surprised that we're making this acquisition - and I certainly understand why," Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said on a call with investors.

"Over the years, we have been known as builders, not buyers ... but this is a rare opportunity that's going to help us achieve our mission to entertain the world, and bring people together through great stories."