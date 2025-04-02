Netflix enhances language options on TV to attract global viewers

Netflix on Wednesday rolled out enhanced language options for television viewers, allowing users to select from the full list of available subtitles and dubbing languages for any title.

The update aims to make Netflix's global catalog more accessible at a time when nearly a third of all its viewership comes from non-English language shows, the company said.

Language availability for popular titles such as South Korean drama "Squid Game," Spanish series "Berlin" and the Oscar-winning German film "All Quiet on the Western Front" has helped them attract fans beyond their country of origin.

Netflix said it offers subtitles in 33 languages and audio dubbing in 36 languages across its catalog, but the exact number of available languages could vary by title.

Previously, users could only choose from a handful of languages on television.

Netflix said it decided to change the limited language availability option on TV after it received thousands of language availability requests every month.

The feature is already available on mobile devices and web browsers, the company said.