Netflix secures rights to air 2030 World Cup in Spain, Andorra

Oct 13 : Netflix said on Tuesday it had secured the rights to broadcast the 2030 World Cup to fans in Spain and Andorra.

It would be Netflix's first broadcast of a major men's international tournament in Spain, the company said. The 2026 World Cup was broadcast there by national channel RTVE.

The deal would cover all 104 matches. "As part of the agreement, one match per matchday will be available for free in Spain," via a national free-to-air broadcaster, Netflix said in its statement.

Netflix also holds the rights for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil, and the 2031 edition in the United States and Canada.