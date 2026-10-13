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Netflix secures rights to air 2030 World Cup in Spain, Andorra
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Netflix secures rights to air 2030 World Cup in Spain, Andorra

Netflix secures rights to air 2030 World Cup in Spain, Andorra
FILE PHOTO: Jul 19, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; A view of the World Cup Trophy inside the stadium before the match the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images/File Photo
Netflix secures rights to air 2030 World Cup in Spain, Andorra
A drone view shows the Netflix logo on one of the company's buildings in the Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole
13 Oct 2026 07:55PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2026 08:36PM)
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Oct 13 : Netflix said on Tuesday it had secured the rights to broadcast the 2030 World Cup to fans in Spain and Andorra.

It would be Netflix's first broadcast of a major men's international tournament in Spain, the company said. The 2026 World Cup was broadcast there by national channel RTVE.

The deal would cover all 104 matches. "As part of the agreement, one match per matchday will be available for free in Spain," via a national free-to-air broadcaster, Netflix said in its statement.

Netflix also holds the rights for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil, and the 2031 edition in the United States and Canada.

Source: Reuters
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