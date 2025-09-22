Netflix signs co-marketing deal with AB InBev to promote TV shows and beer

Netflix and Anheuser-Busch InBev have signed a global co-marketing deal to promote the streaming platform's most-watched titles and the brewer's beers, the companies said on Monday.

The partnership will include campaigns tied to Netflix's shows such as UK drama "The Gentlemen" and South Korea's "Culinary Class Wars," as well as limited-edition packaging and digital promotions.

The companies have not disclosed the financial details of the partnership.

AB Inbev, which makes Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona beers, will advertise on Netflix's live shows such as the NFL's Christmas Day broadcast and collaborate on marquee events including the 2027 Women's World Cup soccer tournament.

Netflix's growing push into live sports has given the platform new opportunities to attract sponsorship and advertising from global brands seeking large viewership.

The agreement comes as Netflix's advertising business now reaches more than 94 million users globally, roughly two years after launch. While still in the early phases, the ad tier is increasingly seen as a potential growth engine for the streaming platform.

"Streaming is a social and shared experience — it's an occasion where beer and entertainment come together," said Marcel Marcondes, Global Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev.