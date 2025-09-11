Netflix's chief product officer Eunice Kim to leave

Netflix said on Wednesday that Eunice Kim, its chief product officer since 2023, will leave the company.

Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone will take on the role in the interim.

Kim, who joined Netflix in 2021 to lead its consumer product innovation team, spearheaded a redesign of the streaming giant's connected-TV interface unveiled in May to enhance simplicity and user experience.

"Over the past five years, we grew the business together from 200 million to over 300 million members by successfully launching and scaling many major growth initiatives, including the ads plan," Kim said, reflecting on her tenure at Netflix.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Before joining Netflix, Kim held product leadership roles at Google Play and YouTube.

Netflix beat Wall Street earnings targets for the second quarter and raised its annual revenue guidance in July, though investors were disappointed that the forecast driven more by a weaker dollar than strong demand for the streamer's content.

The streaming platform has been building an ad-supported service to attract price-sensitive viewers, though it has said advertising will not be a primary driver of revenue growth this year.

The company has also introduced live events, including WWE wrestling, to draw advertisers and expand its audience base.