New Thai PM Anutin urges banks to boost liquidity, sets up team to tackle strong baht  

BANGKOK :Thailand is urging its banks to help increase liquidity, the country's new Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday, as the incoming government took its first steps to revive a struggling economy and bring its soaring currency under control.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said he was setting up a team to address the rapid rise in the value of the baht, which reached a four-year high last week, putting key economic drivers like tourism and exports at risk.

Both Anutin and Ekniti were speaking after a meeting with the Thai Bankers' Association.

Ekniti said the government will seek to revive the economy and achieve a short-term recovery with long-term impact.

"We are emphasising restructuring the economy ... especially household debt, which has been a persistent issue," he said.