Logo
Logo

Business

New Thai PM Anutin urges banks to boost liquidity, sets up team to tackle strong baht  
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

New Thai PM Anutin urges banks to boost liquidity, sets up team to tackle strong baht  

New Thai PM Anutin urges banks to boost liquidity, sets up team to tackle strong baht  

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul speaks during a press conference at the Bhumjaithai party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, September 7, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/ File Photo

22 Sep 2025 01:11PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2025 02:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK :Thailand is urging its banks to help increase liquidity, the country's new Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday, as the incoming government took its first steps to revive a struggling economy and bring its soaring currency under control.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said he was setting up a team to address the rapid rise in the value of the baht, which reached a  four-year high last week, putting key economic drivers like tourism and exports at risk.

Both Anutin and Ekniti were speaking after a meeting with the Thai Bankers' Association. 

Ekniti said the government will seek to revive the economy and achieve a short-term recovery with long-term impact.

"We are emphasising restructuring the economy ... especially household debt, which has been a persistent issue," he said. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement