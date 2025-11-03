New World Development launches up to US$1.9 billion debt exchange offer

Hong Kong property developer New World Development has launched a debt exchange offer of up to US$1.9 billion, aiming to restructure its outstanding perpetual securities, it said in an exchange filing on Monday (Nov 3).

The company intends to issue up to US$1.6 billion in new perpetual securities, with the remaining US$300 million allocated to new notes.

The move comes as the Hong Kong-based company seeks to manage its capital structure in a challenging financing environment. Last month, the company refuted media reports by saying it was not undertaking any liability management exercises related to its perpetual or other debt securities.

Earlier this year, the developer deferred coupon payments worth US$77.2 million on four perpetual bonds that were scheduled for June.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

New World Development said the offer was aimed at extending debt maturities, boosting liquidity and balance sheet flexibility, and strengthening its financial position.

New World's shares eased 0.7 per cent in mid-morning trading after the announcement, while its perpetual bonds were little changed, according to data from Duration Finance.

The company, the most indebted among its peers - which had two CEO changes last year - has been seeking to refinance debt and improve liquidity as the property sector faces sustained pressure from tighter credit conditions and a weak office market.

New World Development's debt woes trace back to an ambitious expansion spree, which collided with Hong Kong's political unrest, the COVID-19 pandemic and a drawn-out real estate slump.

Despite clinching a crucial US$11.24 billion loan refinancing package earlier this year, the company still needs additional funding to cut its debt and sustain operations in a weak property market, it had said.

In September, the company secured a term loan facility of up to HK$5.9 billion (US$759.58 million) from German multinational investment lender Deutsche Bank AG.