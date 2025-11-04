Logo
Nintendo hikes operating forecast by 16%
Nintendo Switch 2 gaming device is displayed as Nintendo starts selling the new consoles globally, at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan June 5, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A range of Super Mario plush toys during a press preview at the Nintendo pop-up store at Westfield London in London, Britain, October 21, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
04 Nov 2025 02:42PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2025 02:43PM)
TOKYO :Nintendo on Tuesday hiked its operating profit forecast by 16 per cent to 370 billion yen ($2.45 billion) for the financial year ending March 2026.

The Kyoto-based gaming company also said it has raised its sales forecast for the Switch 2 gaming device to 19 million units from 15 million units.

The successor to the hit home-portable Switch went on sale in the midst of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war, testing Nintendo's supply chain management.

While the hybrid home-portable gaming device is widely expected to be a success, investors have been weighing the likely strength of its sales momentum.

Upcoming games to support demand into the key year-end shopping season include "Pokemon Legends: Z-A" and "Kirby Air Riders".

($1 = 150.7800 yen)

Source: Reuters
