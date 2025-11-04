Nintendo hikes Switch 2 forecast to 19 million units

TOKYO :Nintendo on Tuesday hiked its sales forecast for the Switch 2 gaming device to 19 million units for the financial year ending March 2026 from 15 million units previously.

The Kyoto-based gaming company also raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 16 per cent to 370 billion yen ($2.45 billion).

Investors have been weighing the likely strength of sales momentum for the hybrid home-portable gaming device since its launch in June.

The successor to the hit home-portable Switch went on sale in the midst of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war, testing Nintendo's supply chain management.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Nintendo has sold 10.3 million Switch 2 units as at September-end, supported by titles including "Mario Kart World" and "Donkey Kong Bonanza".

The company's operating profit ratio in the first half of the year was 13.2 per cent compared to 23.2 per cent in the same period a year earlier.

Games to underpin demand into the key year-end shopping period include "Pokemon Legends: Z-A" and "Kirby Air Riders".

"The first holiday shopping season will be a key proving ground and we are maintaining good momentum towards that," Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said at earnings briefing.

Nintendo's shares closed down 0.8 per cent ahead of the earnings release and have gained roughly 40 per cent year-to-date.

($1 = 150.7800 yen)