Nintendo says cannot meet Switch 2 lottery demand in Japan

TOKYO :Nintendo said on Wednesday it has received 2.2 million applications in the lottery for its Switch 2 gaming device in Japan but cannot fulfil all the demand.

There were far more applications on the My Nintendo Store than expected and the amount that can be delivered on June 5 has been greatly exceeded, Nintendo said in a social media post.

The launch of the successor to Nintendo's popular Switch gaming device will test the company's ability to manage its supply chain.

Nintendo, which is preparing to sell the device amid trade war ructions, had paused the start of pre-orders in the United States before announcing it would maintain pricing at $449.99.