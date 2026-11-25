GUANGZHOU, Nov 25 : Nio chief executive William Li said on Wednesday the company could raise its gross profit margin by 10 per centage points over the long run as it deploys artificial intelligence across its business units to boost efficiency.

• Ahead of the Guangzhou Auto Show, which will kick off on Friday, Nio said at its technology day in the southern city that it has deployed 7,500 AI agents in areas including research and development, manufacturing, logistics and car sales

• Li told reporters that embedding AI into automakers' business operations "will be critical to staying competitive and driving the next wave of transformation"

• The Chinese electric vehicle maker also unveiled the third generation of its World Model, which it said would require 40 per cent fewer driver interventions for its advanced driver-assistance system and less computing power to train the technology

• Nio reported a net loss of 0.5 billion yuan ($74.95 million) for the second quarter, a decrease of 89.4 per cent year-over-year

($1 = 6.6709 Chinese yuan renminbi)