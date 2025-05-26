Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nippon Steel shares climb 5% after Trump offers support for US Steel deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Nippon Steel shares climb 5% after Trump offers support for US Steel deal

Nippon Steel shares climb 5% after Trump offers support for US Steel deal

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi/File photo

26 May 2025 08:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Nippon Steel shares rallied at the start of Monday trade in Tokyo after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for the company's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel.

Shares of Nippon, the world's fourth-largest steelmaker, gained 5 per cent to 3,025 yen early morning in Tokyo after being untraded with a glut of buy orders earlier in the day. Nippon shares were the biggest percentage gainer on Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index.

On Friday, shares of U.S. Steel soared 21 per cent as investors interpreted Trump's post on Truth Social to mean Nippon Steel had received his approval for its long-planned takeover, the last major hurdle for the deal.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement