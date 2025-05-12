Nissan to cut over 10,000 more jobs globally, NHK reports

TOKYO :Nissan Motor will additionally slash more than 10,000 jobs globally, bringing the total cuts including previously announced layoffs to about 20,000 or 15 per cent of its workforce, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

The struggling Japanese carmaker last month warned it would likely book a record 700 billion yen to 750 billion yen ($4.74 billion-$5.08 billion) net loss in the financial year that ended in March due to impairment charges.

Nissan is set to announce its full-year results on Tuesday. The company declined to comment on the report.

($1 = 147.7300 yen)