Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nissan posts 78% Q3 profit drop, cuts annual forecast for third time
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Nissan posts 78% Q3 profit drop, cuts annual forecast for third time

Nissan posts 78% Q3 profit drop, cuts annual forecast for third time
A person walks past the logo of Nissan at its showroom at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Nissan posts 78% Q3 profit drop, cuts annual forecast for third time
A person stands next to a car at Nissan's showroom at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Nissan posts 78% Q3 profit drop, cuts annual forecast for third time
Nissan Motor Co. CEO Makoto Uchida attends a press conference at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
13 Feb 2025 05:07PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2025 05:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

YOKOHAMA, Japan : Japan's Nissan posted a 78 per cent fall in third-quarter operating profit to 31.1 billion yen ($201.84 million) on Thursday, missing analysts' estimates, and cut its annual outlook for the third time.

The result compared with an average estimate of 63.2 billion yen in a poll of eight analysts by LSEG and a 141.6 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier.

The automaker lowered its operating profit forecast by 20 per cent to 120 billion from 150 billion yen for the current financial year.

($1 = 154.0800 yen)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement