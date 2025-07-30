Nissan posts first quarterly profit loss in more than 4 years

YOKOHAMA, Japan :Nissan posted its first quarterly operating loss in more than four years on Wednesday as the embattled Japanese automaker took a hit from U.S. import tariffs and lower sales volumes.

It reported an operating loss of 79.1 billion yen ($534.57 million) for the April-June quarter, narrower than an average estimate for a 123.9 billion yen loss in a survey of five analysts by LSEG.

The result compared to a forecast for a 200 billion yen loss the company had released when it reported its results for the previous financial year in May.

($1 = 147.9700 yen)