Logo
Logo

Business

Nissan posts first quarterly profit loss in more than 4 years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Nissan posts first quarterly profit loss in more than 4 years

Nissan posts first quarterly profit loss in more than 4 years

FILE PHOTO: The Nissan logo is displayed at the 46th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo

30 Jul 2025 03:46PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

YOKOHAMA, Japan :Nissan posted its first quarterly operating loss in more than four years on Wednesday as the embattled Japanese automaker took a hit from U.S. import tariffs and lower sales volumes.

It reported an operating loss of 79.1 billion yen ($534.57 million) for the April-June quarter, narrower than an average estimate for a 123.9 billion yen loss in a survey of five analysts by LSEG.

The result compared to a forecast for a 200 billion yen loss the company had released when it reported its results for the previous financial year in May.

($1 = 147.9700 yen)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement