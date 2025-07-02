Logo
Business

Nissan to recall over 443,000 US vehicles citing engine failure, NHTSA says
Business

Nissan to recall over 443,000 US vehicles citing engine failure, NHTSA says

Nissan to recall over 443,000 US vehicles citing engine failure, NHTSA says

A Nissan logo is seen next to a vehicle during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

02 Jul 2025 03:17PM (Updated: 02 Jul 2025 05:04PM)
Nissan is recalling 443,899 vehicles in the U.S. due to an engine failure, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The company identified a potential manufacturing defect in some engine components in the vehicles, which may cause engine damage or complete failure, increasing the risk of a crash, the auto safety agency said.

The recall includes certain model years of the Nissan Rogue, Altima, Infiniti QX50, and Infiniti QX55 vehicles, the NHTSA recall report said, estimating that 1.2 per cent of all vehicles have the defect.

Source: Reuters
