Nissan returns to operating profit in second quarter

YOKOHAMA, Japan :Nissan Motor swung back to an operating profit in the second quarter on Thursday, reporting its best quarterly result in more than a year due to efforts to reduce fixed costs as part of its turnaround plan and stronger sales in North America.

Nissan booked 51.5 billion yen ($342 million) in operating profit for July-September, up 61 per cent from 31.9 billion yen a year earlier and beating a forecast for an average 70.9 billion yen loss from five analysts polled by LSEG.

The result follows a first-quarter operating loss and marked its best single-quarter finish since a 90.3 billion yen profit in the final quarter of fiscal 2023.

The company is expecting to book a stronger performance in the second half of the financial year on product-led growth and continuing momentum from the second quarter, CEO Ivan Espinosa told a briefing.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We remain on track for operating profit (to) break even, excluding the tariff impact," he said, adding that sales in North America performed strongly in the second quarter.

The result comes as the automaker presses ahead with a sweeping turnaround plan that includes reducing its global manufacturing plants to 10 sites from 17 and laying off 15 per cent of its workforce.

The company maintained a forecast released last week for a 275 billion yen annual operating loss in the year through March 2026 due to the hit from U.S. tariffs and supply chain risks, including from problems with the supply of Nexperia chips.

Nissan is scaling back production of its top-selling Rogue sport utility vehicle in Japan from next week due to a short supply of chips from Dutch firm Nexperia, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company said it will also stop producing Nissan cars at the COMPAS plant it has run together with Mercedes-Benz in Mexico at the end of November.

It said earlier on Thursday it has concluded a 97 billion yen deal to sell and lease back its global headquarters in Yokohama.

($1 = 150.7800 yen)