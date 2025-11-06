Logo
Nissan sells Yokohama headquarters for $643 million as part of restructuring
A man stands in front of the global headquarters of Nissan Motor while its annual shareholder meeting is being held in Yokohama, Japan, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

06 Nov 2025 09:21AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2025 09:25AM)
TOKYO :Nissan Motor said on Thursday it has concluded a 97 billion yen ($643 million) trust beneficiary rights transfer agreement to sell and leaseback its global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan as part of business restructuring plans.

Nissan is expected to book about 73.905 billion yen extraordinary income in the current fiscal year from the deal, in which the buyer of the rights is "MJI Godo Kaisha" and the lessor in the lease agreement is Mizuho Trust & Banking, it said in a disclosure.

($1 = 150.7800 yen)

Source: Reuters
