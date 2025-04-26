Logo
Business

Nissan wants to end vehicle production at Wuhan plant, sources say
People stand near the Nissan logo during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, on Apr 20, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

26 Apr 2025 01:49PM
TOKYO: Nissan Motor wants to end vehicle production at its Wuhan plant in China by Mar 31, 2026, two sources with knowledge of the plan said.

The decision comes after the operation rate at the 300,000 vehicle capacity plant, which produces the Ariya electric vehicle and X-Trail SUV, fell off amid stiff competition from Chinese automakers, the Yomiuri newspaper reported earlier.

Nissan declined to comment on the report.

Annual production at the facility leased from Dongfeng Motor has only reached about 10,000 units since operations began in 2022, said one of the sources.

The sources asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to talk to the media.

The Japanese carmaker on Thursday forecast a record net loss of ¥700 billion to ¥750 billion (US$4.87 billion-US$5.22 billion) due to impairment charges for the financial year that ended on Mar 31.

Source: Reuters/ec

