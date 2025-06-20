Logo
Business

Norway plans temporary ban on power-intensive cryptocurrency mining
FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo

20 Jun 2025 05:46PM
COPENHAGEN :Norway aims to impose a temporary ban on the establishment of new data centres that mine cryptocurrency with the most power-intensive technology, in order to conserve electricity for other industries, the Nordic country's government said on Friday.

"The Labour Party government has a clear intention to limit the mining of cryptocurrency in Norway as much as possible," Minister for Digitalization and Public Administration Karianne Tung said in a statement.

"Cryptocurrency mining is very power-intensive and generates little in the way of jobs and income for the local community," she added.

A temporary ban could be introduced during the autumn of 2025, the government said.

Source: Reuters
