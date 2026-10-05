Norway to propose temporary ban on AI glasses in some public places

COPENHAGEN, Oct 5 : Norway's government said on Monday it plans to propose a temporary ban on the use of AI glasses in selected places, saying it is concerned people could be photographed, filmed or audio-recorded without their knowledge.

The proposal mirrors a broader global backlash against smart glasses equipped with cameras over privacy concerns

• Ban could apply to places where the public regularly gather, such as parks, beaches, museums, shopping centres and public events, the government said in a statement

• "I am worried that new, powerful technology is being introduced where people risk being photographed, filmed or audio-recorded without knowing it," Digitalisation and Public Governance Minister Torgeir Micaelsen said

• It could also apply to schools, playgrounds and youth clubs and to privacy-sensitive places such as doctors' offices, swimming pools and gyms with changing rooms

• The government said it was not eyeing a total ban and that private use, and use where others are not at risk of being filmed without consent, would still be allowed

• It said it would examine which technology the ban would cover, including whether it would apply to glasses with camera and audio recording, glasses with camera and AI functions or also other body-worn technology with camera, audio recording and/or AI

• The minority government said it would present a bill to parliament as soon as possible, and would also set up an expert group to advise on permanent national regulation of body-worn technology