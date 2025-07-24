Logo
Novartis to pay Matchpoint up to $1 billion to develop anti-inflammatory therapies
Novartis to pay Matchpoint up to $1 billion to develop anti-inflammatory therapies

FILE PHOTO: The company's logo is seen at the new cell and gene therapy factory of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Stein, Switzerland, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

24 Jul 2025 08:10PM
Swiss drugmaker Novartis will pay up to $1 billion to U.S. biotech Matchpoint Therapeutics to develop oral drugs for several inflammatory diseases.

Matchpoint said on Thursday it will use its technology to develop drugs that block the activity of a specific protein, helping to lower the production of inflammation-causing signals.

The company will lead the research and drug development process, using the funding from Novartis.

If Novartis exercises its option to exclusively license the program, the drugmaker will have global rights to develop and commercialize all products resulting from the collaboration.

Matchpoint said it will receive up to $60 million in upfront payment and research funding, with up to $1 billion in total potential payments, including option exercise fee, and development and commercial milestones.

Source: Reuters
