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Nscale, Anthropic in talks for $45 billion cloud computing deal, Bloomberg News reports
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Nscale, Anthropic in talks for $45 billion cloud computing deal, Bloomberg News reports

Nscale, Anthropic in talks for $45 billion cloud computing deal, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic's logo is seen in this illustration created on May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

20 Oct 2026 03:37AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2026 03:46AM)
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Oct 19 : Nscale is in talks to sell computing power to AI lab Anthropic in a deal that could be worth about $45 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

The Nvidia-backed AI cloud computing firm and data center developer is seeking another major deal with the Claude maker for a second facility at its Monarch data center campus in West Virginia, according to the report.

Nscale and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The news comes after Microsoft pulled out of a deal to anchor a flagship data center for Nscale after power ​connection delays pushed its expected supply date into the 2030s.

Source: Reuters
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