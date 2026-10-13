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NTT Data in final talks to build Anthropic's first data centre in Japan, Nikkei reports
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NTT Data in final talks to build Anthropic's first data centre in Japan, Nikkei reports

NTT Data in final talks to build Anthropic's first data centre in Japan, Nikkei reports

FILE PHOTO: People visit an Anthropic booth at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

13 Oct 2026 10:51AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2026 11:03AM)
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TOKYO, Oct 13 : Japan's NTT Data Group, a unit of telecommunications giant NTT, is in the final stages of talks to build a data centre in Osaka, western Japan, for US AI company Anthropic, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources.   

• Construction costs could reach up to 1 trillion yen ($6.3 billion), report says

• To be first dedicated facility in Japan for Anthropic

• Data centre would have power intake capacity of up to 500 megawatts, with start of partial operations set for as early as 2028

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• NTT Data, Anthropic aim to sign agreement by the end of fiscal 2026 ending on March 31

• NTT declines comment, NTT Group not immediately available for comment

Source: Reuters
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