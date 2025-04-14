Nvidia aims to produce AI tools worth up to $500 billion in US over four years

Nvidia said it plans to build an AI infrastructure worth as much as $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years through tie-ups with companies, including Taiwan's TSMC.

The announcement on Monday comes amid a growing push to bring manufacturing and the technology supply chain within the borders of the U.S. as Washington imposes steep tariffs on imports.

The AI chip giant said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has started production of its latest generation of chips at its factory in Phoenix, Arizona.