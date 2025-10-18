Logo
Nvidia and TSMC unveil first Blackwell chip wafer made in US, Axios reports
A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

18 Oct 2025 04:08AM
Nvidia and TSMC will announce on Friday their first completed U.S.-made wafer that will eventually become Blackwell chips for AI purposes, Axios reported.

Source: Reuters
