Nvidia and TSMC unveil first Blackwell chip wafer made in US, Axios reports

Nvidia and TSMC will announce on Friday their first completed U.S.-made wafer that will eventually become Blackwell chips for AI purposes, Axios reported.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
Nvidia and TSMC will announce on Friday their first completed U.S.-made wafer that will eventually become Blackwell chips for AI purposes, Axios reported.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us