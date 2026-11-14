Nvidia approached Arm CEO Haas to succeed Huang, FT reports

Nov 13 : Nvidia's board has approached Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, plunging the chipmaker into crisis and sending shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll.

Haas is among several candidates being considered to succeed Huang and there is no guarantee he will be offered the job or accept it, FT reported.

The British chipmaker declined to comment, while Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Arm's US-listed shared pared losses after the report and were down more than 5 per cent. Nvidia's shares were down over 3 per cent.