Business

Nvidia CEO says quantum computing is at an inflection point
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, speaks during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
11 Jun 2025 05:45PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2025 06:11PM)
PARIS :Quantum computing technology is at an inflection point, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reiterated on Wednesday at the VivaTech conference in Paris.

Quantum calculations could crack problems that currently would demand years of processing from Nvidia's most advanced AI systems.

Quantum computing will solve "some interesting problems" in the coming years, Huang added.

The CEO made similar comments in March at Nvidia's annual software developer conference when he spoke about the potential of quantum computing, walking back comments he made in January when he said useful quantum computers were 20 years away.

In March, Huang also announced a new quantum computing research lab in Boston, set to collaborate with Harvard and MIT scientists.

Source: Reuters
