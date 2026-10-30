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Nvidia in talks to give credit support for Nscale's deal with Anthropic, The Information reports
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Nvidia in talks to give credit support for Nscale's deal with Anthropic, The Information reports

Nvidia in talks to give credit support for Nscale's deal with Anthropic, The Information reports
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Nvidia in talks to give credit support for Nscale's deal with Anthropic, The Information reports
Anthropic logo in this illustration taken on October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Nvidia in talks to give credit support for Nscale's deal with Anthropic, The Information reports
FILE PHOTO: Anthropic’s logo is displayed at a media briefing marking the one-year anniversary of the opening of Anthropic’s office in Tokyo, Japan, October 14, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
30 Oct 2026 09:26AM
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Oct 29 : Nvidia is in talks to offer AI cloud provider Nscale billions of dollars in credit guarantees to support debt funding for a data center earmarked for Anthropic, The Information reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the talks.

• The credit support would help fund power infrastructure and construction of Nscale's AI data centre in West Virginia, which Anthropic plans to use, according to the report. Nvidia is an investor in the UK-based cloud provider

• The deal has not been signed and terms could still change, the report said

• Nvidia, Nscale and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment

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• Claude maker Anthropic struck a deal in August to spend $45 billion to ​rent computing power from Nscale's West ‌Virginia data center campus

• Nscale is also in talks to sell about 460 megawatts of AI computing power to Anthropic in another deal that could also be worth about $45 billion

• The report comes as companies such as Coreweave and Firmus, which are both backed by Nvidia, have been hit by concerns about debt financing behind the AI build-out

Source: Reuters
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