Logo
Logo

Business

Nvidia to invest $100 billion in OpenAI
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Nvidia to invest $100 billion in OpenAI

Nvidia to invest $100 billion in OpenAI

A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 Sep 2025 12:10AM (Updated: 23 Sep 2025 12:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chipmaker Nvidia plans to invest up to $100 billion in artificial intelligence startup OpenAI under a new agreement, the companies said on Monday, as competition intensifies among technology giants to secure access to energy and chips needed for AI growth.

The companies unveiled a letter of intent for a landmark strategic partnership to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia chips for OpenAI's AI infrastructure.

They aim to finalize partnership details in the coming weeks, with the first deployment phase targeted to come online in the second half of 2026

"Everything starts with compute," Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI said in a release.

"Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilize what we're building with Nvidia to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale."

Shares of Oracle , a partner with OpenAI, SoftBank , and Microsoft on the $500 billion Stargate AI data center project, gained nearly 5 per cent.

Nvidia's investment comes days after it committed $5 billion to struggling chipmaker Intel.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement