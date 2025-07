Nvidia's stock market value ended the trading session above $4 trillion for the first time on Thursday, solidifying the AI chipmaker's position as one of Wall Street's most-favored stocks.

Shares of Nvidia ended up 0.75 per cent at $164.10, giving it a market value of $4.004 trillion as it benefits from an ongoing surge in demand for artificial-intelligence technologies.

Nvidia's stock market value briefly peaked above $4 trillion on Wednesday before closing at about $3.97 trillion.