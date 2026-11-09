Nvidia opens probe after report that CEO Huang was target of foreign intelligence

Nov 8 : Nvidia said on Sunday that it is initiating an independent investigation after a media report that founder and CEO Jensen Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Top Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have called on Huang to brief Congress this month about a New York Times report in October alleging he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

The company said on Sunday that, while its board has no reason to believe that either US national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, its inquiry will examine all available information.

Huang fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it, it added.

Axios reported on Sunday, citing a draft email by Huang to employees, that Huang admitted to having a romantic relationship with a suspected Chinese spy and took full responsibility for his actions.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did," Huang said in the draft email seen by Reuters.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Axios report.