Business

Nvidia says DeepSeek advances prove need for more of its chips
Business

FILE PHOTO: NVIDIA logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

28 Jan 2025 03:26AM
SAN FRANCISCO : Nvidia on Monday said Chinese AI firm DeepSeek's advances show the usefulness of its chips for the Chinese market and more of its chips will be needed in the future to meet demand for DeepSeek's services.

"DeepSeek’s work illustrates how new models can be created using that technique, leveraging widely-available models and compute that is fully export control compliant," Nvidia said in a statement.

Nvidia shares had dropped 17 per cent on Monday on investor concerns the Chinese firm had matched rivals such as OpenAI using far fewer Nvidia chips than U.S. firms. But DeepSeek was also struggling on Monday to accommodate an influx of new users.

"Inference requires significant numbers of Nvidia GPUs and high-performance networking," Nvidia said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

