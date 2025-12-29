Dec 29 : ‌Nvidia has purchased Intel shares worth $5 billion, the American semiconductor firm said in a filing on Monday, carrying out a transaction announced in September.

The leading AI chip ‌designer said in September ‌it would pay $23.28 per share for Intel common stock, in a deal that is seen as a major financial lifeline for the chipmaker after years ‍of missteps and capital intensive production capacity expansions drained its finances.

The world's most valuable firm has bought over 214.7 ​million Intel shares ‌at the price set out in the September agreement, in ​a private placement, according to Monday's filing.

U.S. ⁠antitrust agencies had cleared ‌Nvidia's investment in Intel, according ​to a notice posted by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission earlier ‍in December.

Nvidia shares were down 1.3 per cent ⁠in premarket trading while Intel stock was ​little changed.