Nov 20 : Nvidia, the centerpiece of Wall Street's AI trade, slipped behind Google parent Alphabet to become the fourth-most valuable US company on Friday, as a prolonged selloff in the chipmaker's shares reshuffled the top of the market-value rankings.

The stock, last down 3 per cent and valued at $3.4 trillion, was on course for a seventh straight weekly decline, its longest losing streak since 2008.

The slide comes days after Nvidia's first earnings report since co-founder Jensen Huang's resignation, which failed to ease investor concerns about leadership and the durability of AI spending.

Nvidia's fall down the market-value rankings also underscores a shift within the AI trade, as investors gravitate toward companies that pair heavy AI investment with established cloud and software revenue streams.

Apple, seen as less exposed to the AI trade, remained well ahead with a market value of $5.08 trillion. Microsoft ranked second at $3.72 trillion, followed by Alphabet at $3.44 trillion, according to LSEG data.