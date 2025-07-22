NXP second-quarter revenue falls 6%

Chipmaker NXP Semiconductors posted a 6 per cent drop in second-quarter revenue on Monday, led by weakness in communications and infrastructure segment amid broader market softness.

NXP's revenue for the second quarter fell 6.4 per cent to $2.93 billion, although it still narrowly beat analyst expectations of $2.90 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

NXP's chips are used for high-speed digital processing utilized in sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, telecommunications and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The shares of the company fell 5 per cent in trading after the bell.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Revenue from its communication and infrastructure segment fell 27 per cent to $320 million in the quarter. Industrial and IoT revenue fell 11 per cent, while the automotive segment was flat.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue to be between $3.05 billion and $3.25 billion, the midpoint of which is above analysts' estimates of $3.07 billion.