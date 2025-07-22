Logo
NXP second-quarter revenue falls 6%
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dutch chipmaker NXP is seen at their headquarters as NXP receives a 1 billion euro loan for Europe-based chip research in Nijmegen, Netherlands January 15, 2025. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

22 Jul 2025 05:10AM
Chipmaker NXP Semiconductors posted a 6 per cent drop in second-quarter revenue on Monday, led by weakness in communications and infrastructure segment amid broader market softness.

NXP's revenue for the second quarter fell 6.4 per cent to $2.93 billion, although it still narrowly beat analyst expectations of $2.90 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

NXP's chips are used for high-speed digital processing utilized in sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, telecommunications and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The shares of the company fell 5 per cent in trading after the bell.

Revenue from its communication and infrastructure segment fell 27 per cent to $320 million in the quarter. Industrial and IoT revenue fell 11 per cent, while the automotive segment was flat.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue to be between $3.05 billion and $3.25 billion, the midpoint of which is above analysts' estimates of $3.07 billion.

Source: Reuters
