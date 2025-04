NXP Semiconductors NV said on Monday that its CEO Kurt Sievers will retire by the end of the year, and Rafael Sotomayor, currently a Vice President at the chipmaker, will succeed him.

Shares of the Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company fell nearly 7 per cent in extended trading.

Sotomayor will take on the role of the president effective Monday and will assume the role of chief executive in October.