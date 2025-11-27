Oil edges down on expectations of ceasefire in Ukraine unlocking Russian supply

Oil prices inched down on Thursday on expectations of a Ukraine‑Russia ceasefire which could pave the way for the unwinding of Western sanctions against Russian supply, though trading was set to remain thin due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Brent crude futures shed 12 cents or 0.2 per cent to stand at $63.01 a barrel as of 0722 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 5 cents or 0.1 per cent to $58.6 a barrel.

Both contracts settled about 1 per cent higher on Wednesday as investors assessed oversupply risk and the prospect of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is set to travel to Moscow next week with other senior U.S. officials for talks with Russian leaders on a possible plan to end the nearly four-year-old war in Ukraine, the deadliest in Europe since World War Two.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Still, Russia will make no big concessions on a peace plan, a senior Russian diplomat said on Wednesday, after a leaked recording of a call involving Witkoff showed he had advised Moscow on how to pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Oil is inching lower this morning largely on hopes of a Ukraine peace breakthrough and a broader unwinding of the war-premium, but the market still feels thin and directionless ahead of the OPEC+ meeting and the U.S. Thanksgiving lull," said Phillip Nova's senior market analyst Priyanka Sachdeva.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies are likely to leave output levels unchanged at a meeting on Sunday, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Tuesday. Some members of the group, which pumps about half the world's oil, have been raising production since April to gain market share.

"The real story is that prices remain extremely vulnerable and any serious progress on peace talks would unleash more freely flowing Russian barrels into an already-oversupplied market, keeping crude skewed to medium-term downside with only short-lived spikes," Sachdeva said.

Meanwhile, limiting crude price declines were rising expectations for a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December. A lower rate typically stimulates economic growth and bolsters demand for oil.

"We are now approaching the year-end with thinner liquidity without any new drivers unless the Fed surprises the markets with a hawkish guidance on the 10 December FOMC meeting, said OANDA senior market analyst Kelvin Wong.

"WTI crude is likely to be range-bound between US$56.80 and US$60.40 till year-end," he added.