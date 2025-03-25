Oil prices little changed as investors weigh impact of Trump tariffs

TOKYO : Oil prices barely moved on Tuesday as investors weighed the impact of U.S. tariffs on countries buying oil and gas from Venezuela against the effect of tariffs on industries such as automobiles on the global economy and oil demand.

Brent crude futures were up 1 cent at $73.01 a barrel by 0121 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1 cent to $69.12.

Both benchmarks gained more than 1 per cent on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on countries importing oil and gas from Venezuela.

"Investors fear Trump's various tariffs could slow the economy and curb oil demand, but the prospect of tighter U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan and Iranian oil constraining supply, along with his swift policy shifts, make it difficult to take large positions," said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute.

"We expect WTI to stay around $70 for the rest of the year, with potential seasonal gains as the U.S. and other countries enter the driving season," he added.

Last week, the U.S. issued new sanctions intended to hit Iranian oil exports.

The Trump administration also on Monday extended a deadline to May 27 for U.S. producer Chevron to wind down operations in Venezuela.

Trump also said automobile tariffs are coming soon even as he indicated that not all of his threatened levies would be imposed on April 2 and some countries may get breaks, a move Wall Street took as a sign of flexibility on a matter that has roiled markets for weeks.

Meanwhile, OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, will likely stick to its plan to raise oil output for a second consecutive month in May, four sources told Reuters, amid steady oil prices and plans to force some members to reduce pumping to compensate for past overproduction.

Investors were also monitoring talks to end the war in Ukraine, which could increase supply of Russian crude to global markets.

U.S. and Russian officials wrapped up day-long talks on Monday focused on a narrow proposal for a ceasefire at sea between Kyiv and Moscow, part of a diplomatic effort that Washington hopes will help pave the way for broader peace negotiations.