Oil prices rise as investors balance sanctions risks, oversupply worries

NEW YORK :Oil prices rose on Tuesday on the impact of the latest U.S. sanctions on Russian oil and optimism that the U.S. government shutdown could end soon, although oversupply concerns limited gains.

Brent crude futures were up $1.14, or 1.78 per cent, to $65.2 a barrel at 11:50 a.m. ET (1650 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $61.16 a barrel, up $1.03 cents, or 1.03 per cent.

Investors continue to assess the fallout from the U.S. sanctions on Russia, and their impact on both crude oil and refined fuel markets.

Lukoil declared force majeure at an Iraqi oilfield it operates, sources told Reuters on Monday, marking the biggest fallout yet from the sanctions imposed last month.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Restricted fuel exports due to the sanctions are propping up oil prices in the face of a crude oil glut, PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

"Fresh U.S. sanctions on major Russian oil producers and exporters are weighing on product exports," Varga said. As a result, heating oil and gasoline are moving in a different direction from crude.

Middle Eastern producers Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait will raise crude oil supplies to India in December as Indian refiners seek alternatives to Russian barrels, sources at four Indian refiners said on Tuesday.

The markets also saw support as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history could end this week after the Senate approved a compromise that would restore federal funding.

"The optimism around the government reopening is increasing demand expectations," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst for Price Futures Group.

Worries about crude oversupply are curbing price gains.

Earlier this month, OPEC+ agreed to increase December output targets by 137,000 barrels per day, but also agreed to a pause in increases in the first quarter of next year.

"The oil market is also facing a considerable oversupply in the coming year, which is why prices are likely to remain under pressure. The main cause of the oversupply is the significant expansion of supply by OPEC+," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, has added 2 million bpd of output since April, and a willingness within the group to reverse voluntary production cuts further after the first quarter pause could add an extra 1 million bpd in the coming year, Commerzbank said.