LONDON, Nov 23 : Oil prices fell slightly on Monday as investors focused on Middle East oil flows, with persistent shipping and refinery attacks in the Middle East offering support.

Brent crude futures fell 60 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $91.97 a barrel by 0844 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 49 cents, or 0.59 per cent, to $82.92 a barrel.

Brent declined 4 per cent last week and WTI 5 per cent.

The unresolved US-Israeli war on Iran continued to support prices, however. On Sunday, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it attacked a Saudi Arabian oil refinery, while the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported multiple attacks on shipping in the Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.

"Oil recorded its third successive weekly loss, with pressure coming primarily from the supply side of the equation," said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

"It would, nonetheless, be irresponsible to conclude that oil will now be supplied uninterruptedly and in vast volumes. Iranian attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz are taking their toll."

Bahrain said an Iranian attack hit a civilian industrial facility on Saturday, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched a missile-and-drone assault on US military positions in the kingdom, home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet.

In Turkey, talks on Sunday at the global climate conference COP31 collapsed for the first time since 2009 after nations could not come to an agreement on including a statement on the phase-out of fossil fuels in a final text.

Saudi Arabia and other big oil-producing countries have said fossil fuels will play a role in the economy for the foreseeable future and they lobbied to keep any mention of fossil fuels out of the text, observers at the conference said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had earlier defended fossil fuel use.

OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide their 2027 output policy. The group is made up of OPEC and other oil producers such as Russia.