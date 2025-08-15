Logo
Online retailer Shein's 2024 sales hit $2.77 billion in UK
FILE PHOTO: A company logo for fashion brand Shein is seen on a rail of clothing in Liverpool, Britain, December 14, 2024. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

15 Aug 2025 08:23AM
LONDON :Shein's British business made 2.05 billion pounds ($2.77 billion) in sales in 2024, a filing by the online fast-fashion retailer showed early on Friday.

($1 = 0.7392 pounds)

Source: Reuters
