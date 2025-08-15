Online retailer Shein's 2024 sales hit $2.77 billion in UK

LONDON :Shein's British business made 2.05 billion pounds ($2.77 billion) in sales in 2024, a filing by the online fast-fashion retailer showed early on Friday.
($1 = 0.7392 pounds)
Source: Reuters
