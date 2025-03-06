Onsemi attempts to buy Allegro MicroSystems again for $6.46 billion

U.S. chipmaker Onsemi is making another attempt to acquire smaller rival Allegro MicroSystems for cash, after being rebuffed repeatedly over the past six months.

Onsemi has offered to pay $35.10 for each share held by Allegro's shareholders, it said on Wednesday. This is 1.73 per cent higher than its previous offer made in 2024.

The deal would value Allegro MicroSystems at $6.46 billion, as per a Reuters calculation, and is at a premium of about 31 per cent to Allegro's last closing price of $26.78.

Allegro provides power management systems used in EVs and traditional vehicles, as well as chips essential for systems that assist vehicles brake and steer.

The company had a market capitalization of about $4.9 billion, as of Tuesday's close, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Automotive chipmakers have faced weak demand as automakers struggled to clear excess chip inventory built up during the COVID-19 pandemic while buyers pulled back on big purchases due to uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. Onsemi last month forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations.

Onsemi's stock fell more than 24 per cent last year while Allegro shares fell 28 per cent during the same period.