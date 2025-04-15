Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Onsemi shelves $6.9 billion offer to buy Allegro MicroSystems
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Onsemi shelves $6.9 billion offer to buy Allegro MicroSystems

Onsemi shelves $6.9 billion offer to buy Allegro MicroSystems

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration taken February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/Illustration/File Photo

15 Apr 2025 04:55AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2025 05:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. chipmaker Onsemi scrapped its $6.9 billion offer for smaller rival Allegro MicroSystems on Monday, ending a months-long pursuit that sought to capitalize on a market downturn to boost its footprint in the automotive industry.

Allegro had said in March that a sweetened $35.10 per share offer from Onsemi was "inadequate", just a few months after the smaller chip firm turned down a $34.50 a share proposal.

"We have decided to withdraw our acquisition proposal given the reluctance of Allegro’s Board of Directors to fully engage and explore our proposal," Onsemi CEO Hassane El-Khoury said.

Allegro did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Its shares fell 12.5 per cent in extended trading on Monday to $19.25, while Onsemi was trading 1 per cent higher.

Both the stocks took a beating last year as automakers, hit by slowing sales, pulled back on orders for chips after struggling to secure processors during a post-pandemic surge in car demand.

Onsemi had announced a restructuring plan in February that resulted in about 2,400 job cuts as it looked to slash costs.

Buying Allegro would have given the company a bigger presence in the market for power management systems used in EVs and traditional vehicles, as well as chips essential for systems that assist brake and steer functions in vehicles.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement